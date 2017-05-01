Letter: Book sale

Editor:

The Friends of the Prescott Valley Public Library sponsored their first book sale of 2017 at the Library on March18th. The Prescott Valley Tribune was very helpful in calling attention to this sale.

The sale was a great success and will enhance The Friends ability to contribute to the Library’s materials and programs.

We are grateful to all those who helped to make this possible, including:

The members of the Community who have donated books and magazines to the Library

The volunteers from both The Friends and the Library who donated their time and hard work—before, during, and after the sale,

The library personnel who helped us with advertising and promoting the sale

Stuart Mattson, the Library Director, who in addition to his physical labor, arranged access to one of Prescott Valley’s trucks for transporting books and to much-needed tables for displaying the books, and who provided breakfast for Saturday’s volunteers

The members of the Community who attended the sale and through their purchases made the sale a success

And, of course, the Prescott Valley Tribune.

Thank you all.

Diane LeMont

President of The Friends of the Prescott Valley Public Library