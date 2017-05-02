NAZ Suns host basketball camps at 2 local schools

The coaching staff for the Northern Arizona Suns held two basketball camps in Prescott and Prescott Valley on Tuesday.

Suns head coach Ty Ellis worked with fourth grade students in a basketball camp at Taylor Hicks Elementary School early Tuesday in Prescott, then hosted kids at Bradshaw Mountain Middle School later in the day.

Ellis, along with his Suns staff, led participants through a variety of drills and activities focused on teaching the fundamentals of the game, including ball handling, passing, shooting and defense.