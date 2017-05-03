Big Bug News: Week of May 3

Special events

May 2 is the Food Handler’s class at Mayer Area Meals on Wheels, 10051 Miami in Mayer. Class starts at 1 p.m.



Mystery Theater, Roman Ruins, will be presented May 6 at 5 p.m. and May 7 at 1 p.m. Cost is $12 with prizes to the first table to solve this “who done it.” Tickets on sale now, contact Mayer Meals on Wheels at 928-632-7511 to find the ticket seller near you. Not many tickets left, so get yours soon.

A new, in-the-box garage door opener has been donated to Mayer Meals on Wheels to help defray costs for the Mystery Theater. Raffle tickets are $1 each or $5 for 6 tickets. Winner will be announced at the dinner on May 6 but the winner need not be present to win. Contact Meals on Wheels at 632-7511 for a person near you that has raffle tickets.



May 6 the Cordes Lakes Community Center, 16357 Cordes Lakes Drive, will hold a Mexican Dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. with a taco, enchilada and tostada for $5. Dessert is extra and will be Lucy Corder’s famous rice pudding.

The annual Mother’s Day plant sale starts May 8 at Mayer Meals on Wheels. Stop in early to get first choice at the many plants to present to Mother.

May 11 Cordes Lakes Community General Meeting will feature Tom Thurman and Judge Rummer as speakers. Lt. Dan Raiss of Yavapai County Sheriffs Office will speak briefly.



Mayer Daze auction will be held at 6:30 p.m. on May 12 in the Rec Center — directly across from the fire station.



Mayer Daze is May 13 with the parade starting at 10 a.m. Beer Garden opens at 10; carnival starts at 10:30 a.m.; Barbeque from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; silent auction at 11 a.m., karaoke at 11 a.m.; parade awards at 12:30 p.m. on the patio.

Produce will be distributed on May 17 & 25 at the Cordes Lakes Community Center, 16357 S. Cordes Lakes Drive. Sign-up is at 7 a.m., doors close at 9 a.m.



Breakfast at the Center will be Saturday, May 20th from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Each breakfast is cooked to order from your a la carte menu.



A family barbecue is planned for June 3th at the Cordes Lakes Community Center. Come to the planners meetings on Tuesdays at 9 a.m. to provide your input for this event.

Weekly events

Bingo is held every Wednesday at 6 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m. with sandwiches and snacks available.

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) is held weekly on Fridays at 20049 E. Club Lane. Weigh-in is at 8:45 a.m., with meetings starting at 9 a.m.