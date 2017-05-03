Prescott Valley in Brief: May 2, 2017

Dine at Death Café

The Prescott Valley Public Library’s End of Life series continues with the Death Café with Dani Atlas from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Monday, May 8 in the Crystal Room.

Atlas, a midwife and home funeral guide will lead a group-directed discussion of death with no agenda, objectives or themes. Snacks and drinks will be provided.

No registration is required for this free program. For more information, call 928-759-6188.

Library holds yard sale

The Prescott Valley Public Library’s Relay for Life team is holding a yard sale from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 6 at 4473 N. Agua Fria Drive.

Proceeds will go to help the library’s team help fight cancer.

Learn how to get published

The Prescott Valley Public Library’s Peak Business Class, “How to Get Published” is from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 9, in the Glassford Hill Room. Whether writing a humor article or a novel, the task is to get published and so learn from a published author and publishing industry insider how to market works to magazine and book publishers and how to get paid for writing.



For more information, contact Casey Van Haren at 928-759-3061.

Combining leadership and innovation

The Prescott Valley Public Library’s Peak Business Class “Leadership and Innovation” is from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 10 and 17, in the Glassford Hill Room.

Combining leadership and innovation is a powerful force in any business and the series will show how each is used and how the combination creates new and vibrant opportunities. Instructors are Dr. Jim Subach and Professor Scott Lewis of Northern Arizona University.

Registration is required. Call Casey Van Haren at 928-759-3061 or email her at cvanharen@pvaz.net.

PV Days Parade applications

The Prescott Valley Early Bird Lions Club is accepting applications for the 39th annual Prescott Valley Days parade beginning at 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 13. The route is on Florentine Road beginning at Yavapai Road and ending at the BMO Harris Bank parking lot.

This year’s theme is “Good Times in Prescott Valley” and applications can be obtained at the Prescott Valley Chamber of Commerce website at www.pvchamber.org or by calling Gloria at 928-772-8857.

Meetings in D-H

There are nine meetings taking place in Dewey-Humboldt this week:

An Open Spaces and Trails Meeting from 4:30 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, May 3 in the Town Hall Council Chambers.

A Planning & Zoning Meeting from 6 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 4 in the Town Hall Council Chambers.

A Men’s AA Meeting from 7 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 4 at the Kate Garber Activity Center.

The Fans of Cultdom-Friends of the Library are meeting from 1 to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 6 at the Dewey-Humboldt Library.

A Town Council Special Budget Meeting from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, May 9 in the Town Hall Council Chambers. A Friends of the Library Book Discussion Meeting from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 9 at the Dewey-Humboldt Town Library.

A Town Council Work Session from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, May 9, in the Town Hall Council Chambers. Computer Classes from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 10, at the Dewey-Humboldt Town Library.

A Dewey-Humboldt Historical Society Meeting from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 10, at the Agua Fria Christian Church.

Create SEO Rich Content

Learn how to create Search Engine Optimization (SEO) rich content at the Prescott Valley Public Library from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 16, in the Glassford Hill Room.

One of the keys to getting on the first page of google is to create content that is SEO rich and meets Google’s criteria. SEO content is created with the goal of attracting search engine traffic and the content is the information created to help customers find your site or products/services. The instructor built a corporate Facebook page to more than 9,500 likes in two and a half years as well as a blog that has garnered more than 100 daily visits from searches. To sign up for the free class, call or email Casey Van Haren at 928-759-3061 or at cvanharen@pvaz.net.



Town looking for volunteers

The Town of Prescott Valley is accepting applications from area residents to serve on the Arts and Culture Commission.



This commission serves in an advisory capacity to the Town Council on matters pertaining to the visual and performing arts and culture within Prescott Valley.

This is a volunteer position by appointment of the Town Council, requiring some experience and knowledge of the arts and culture. First priority for membership is given to those who live and reside within the Prescott Valley town limits; however, persons residing outside of the town limits who are uniquely qualified for membership may be considered for appointment.

Applications are available at the Town Manager’s Office, on the 4th floor of the Civic Center at 7501 E. Civic Circle, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.



Town looking for artists

The Town of Prescott Valley Arts and Culture Commission is seeking applicants for its 2017 Art at the Center program, a free opportunity for artists to showcase their durable outdoor sculputres.

Applications are open through Thursday, March 30, and are available online at www.pvaz.net or by calling 928-759-3090.