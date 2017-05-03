Car strikes school bus, teen driver cited for inattention

A Humboldt Unified School District bus was hit by a car Tuesday, May 2, but none of the students on board were seriously hurt, Prescott Valley Police spokesman Jerry Ferguson said.

At about 3:45 p.m., a small car failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Hondo Drive and Mission Lane and crashed into the bus, Ferguson said.

The car then went off the road, through a fence, and hit a trailer in a back yard.

The teenage girl who was driving and her passenger suffered minor injuries and were treated and released from the hospital.

None of the children on the bus were seriously hurt, with only reports of “a bumped knee and head that did not require hospitalization,” Ferguson said.

School staff came to the scene to oversee the care of the students, and those whose parents did not come to pick them up were put on a second bus.

The driver was cited for failure to yield for a stop sign.

“Inattention was listed as a contributing factor, and injuries to the passenger were consistent with no seat belt use,” Ferguson said.