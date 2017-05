College Signing Day

Three Bradshaw Mountain High School track and field student-athletes signed letters of intent Wednesday to play collegiate athletics. They are (from left front) Abraham Hernandez, Ryan Shaver and Jordan Minor. Hernandez and Minor will compete for Ottawa University, a new NAIA program in the Phoenix suburb of Surprise, and Shaver will do so for Paradise Valley Community College (PVCC). In the back row are track and field coach Jason Shaver, right, and assistant coach John Crawford.