Giving PV a good spring cleaning

For the last 15 years or so, the residents of Prescott Valley have come to expect the annual Clean-Up Day that takes place in the spring, said Prescott Valley Public Works Director Norm Davis, noting that the town partners with Yavapai County and Dewey-Humboldt. This year, it’s from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 6.

“We run the show and depending on who comes in and says where they’re from, we give them a card and we divvy up the participation,” Davis said. “Historically the numbers were (85) percent [from Prescott Valley], Yavapai County’s 10 percent and Dewey-Humboldt is five.”

People can bring their items to drop off to the site located east on Valley Road past the Ace Distribution Center near the town’s Wastewater Treatment Plant between those times. Accepted items are yard clippings, furniture and other residential items and items to be recycled include old appliances, plastics numbers one and two, aluminum, newspapers, a maximum of 10 tires and automobile batteries. Fees are $3 per car, small van or SUV, $5 per pickup truck, $10 per vehicle with trailer, $1 per unmounted Department of Transportation tire, $3 per mounted tire, $5 per off-road heavy truck tires and $25 per Freon appliance.

The reason Freon is so much is that it’s a controlled substance that can get into the environment and that’s what it costs the town to evacuate the Freon adequately, Davis said.

“You have to have certified people evacuate the Freon and actually recycle it because you don’t want to release it into the atmosphere,” he said. “If people drop off a refrigerator, if the Freon hasn’t been evacuated, we have to pay to have that evacuated.”

The town even sees cooperation with the Clean-Up Day, Davis said. The Chamber of Commerce has its Team Up to Clean Up where volunteers clean up between 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Those wishing to volunteer should check in at the Koolman Business Center, 7120 Pav Way between 9 and 9:30 a.m.

The Lion’s Club also cooperates, Davis said, commenting that they’ll go out in their trucks and if someone’s elderly or disabled, they’ll pick up the items and take them out.

The whole day is a nice community service event to make the environment a little more agreeable, Davis said, mentioning that usually about 300 to 500 tons of trash is generated.

“We probably see 700 or 800 vehicles and it’s all day long. People come in at 8 a.m. until we shut the gate at 4 p.m.,” he said, adding that the town outsources the hauling of the trash away. “Town staff works the dump day and we pile it up and then a vendor comes in and crushes the pile and hauls it to a construction demolition landfill … they clean it up until about midnight.”

Those dropping off should be prepared to show proof of residency. For more information, call 928-759-3070.