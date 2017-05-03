Hunting for the next Shakespeare

Three years ago, Glassford Hill Middle School seventh grade language arts teacher Erika Dahm said she was slowly putting herself through school and after moving to Arizona and attending the University of Arizona, realized she didn’t like the area. As such, she moved to Prescott Valley, she said.

“I finished my degree up here through Grand Canyon, finished my masters and then kind of fell in love with the area and decided to stay,” she said.

Dahm was recently chosen as Glassford Hill Middle School’s Teacher of the Year, something she said really surprised her. Since the kids have to write the essays nominating the teachers, it’s obvious that she’s made a difference to some of them as it’s hard to get them to write essays otherwise, Dahm said.

After that first year of teaching though, Dahm said she didn’t know if she could keep doing it. However, what kept her coming back are the kids, she said.

“They’re amazing, they really are,” Dahm said. “They never cease to surprise me and just with their imagination and their creativity, I am constantly inspired and I hope I’m doing the same thing to them.”

There’s a lot of humor in her classroom, Dahm said, stating that a lot of jokes are made and the class does get off track, but it’s always in the vein of what they’re doing. It’s all to keep them engaged and want them to come to class, she said. Throughout the year, Dahm said she’s had the class put on a staged reading or a play of what they’re doing as well as have them read the book aloud and put it on YouTube. There’s also the artistic project such as the magic book she has them make so they can learn Latin and Greek roots of words, she said, mentioning that after they’ve finished with them, they know the words a lot more.

With one master’s degree in secondary education under her belt, Dahm said she does plan on getting another in creative writing so she can get children to enjoy writing a bit more.

“It’s like pulling teeth right now,” she said. “I think the more they practice it and if they have something fun to write about in a fun way, that they’ll be more apt to become better writers.”