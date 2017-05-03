HUSD Student of the Week: Triniti

I’d like to nominate Coyote Springs Elementary student Triniti Hanna for Student of the Week. Triniti is an amazing young lady who enriches the lives of the people around her through her thoughtful collaboration, genuine care for others, and consistent follow through of all of our PAWS expectations.

Triniti treats everyone she meets with respect and a sincere heart. Her considerate choices and cheerful attitude help to make both our classroom and our campus a positive learning environment. She is committed to her education and to the vision of CSES, and is an engaged student who gives 110%. She is also very artistic, is a voracious reader, and seems to enjoy life to its fullest! She serves as a strong role model for her peers. Triniti Hanna is an impressive fifth grader who I am honored to nominate for Student of the Week.