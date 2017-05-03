Letter: Philosophy of taxes

Editor:

Response to Bill Feyerabend letter of April 19. Only in philosophy can money collected as taxes produce “new” tax money. Any taxes collected from the collection of taxes is truly only a refund of money that was the governments to start with.

Give your child $10 and take back $5 as “taxes.” Is this new earnings to you? Would you report it as income on your taxes? Or is this just a refund of the money you already earned?

The country has a $20 trillion debt. Let us authorize a $20 trillion dollar bonus for the president taxable at 100 percent. A check is written for $20 trillion and on the next line $20 trillion is collected and sent to the IRS. The IRS reports it has collected $20 trillion in taxes and sends the money off to the Treasury. The money came from the Treasury and is returned to the Treasury leaving the Treasury as it was before the check. Then where is the $20 trillion the IRS says it collected in taxes? Can it be used to pay off our debt? Is it “real” tax money?

Unfortunately, as a large portion of taxes collected come from those who can least afford it, the waste of tax money hurts them the most.

The only people who pay “real” taxes are those in the private sector.

If you want the $90,000 statue and think it is important, the proper way would be to get with organizations that are willing to collect money to sponsor the project. The money would then be coming from people who can afford it instead of taking any money from those who can least afford it!

Jay P. Hingst

Prescott Valley