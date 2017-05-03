People & Places: Hopi quilting gets the spotlight this month

Having started working with Hopi quilters more than 20 years ago, Carolyn O’Bagy Davis said she’s had several exhibits on the art of Hopi quilting, including a traveling exhibit and one at the Smithsonian, and has written a book on the subject and was part of a PBS documentary. On Saturday, May 6, Davis will be giving a presentation on Hopi Quilting at the Prescott Valley Public Library.

Davis said she gives a talk on the subject about once a month, noting that there is always tremendous interest when she does.

“There’s a quilting group in Prescott and I’ve given the Hopi quilt talk to that group six times,” she said, mentioning that a lot of that interest brings a desire for quilters to get supplies to which she gives them the names of quilters who can deliver supplies. “There’s been a lot of really wonderful new friendships where people have been able to go and … it’s been a lot of fun.”

Having worked with several generations of quilters, Davis said she knows quilters in every village on all three of the mesas, noting that Hopi quilters are fourth and fifth generation quilters. Some of those talks have even been in those areas, she said.

In the lecture, Davis will share Hopi quilting traditions as well as have a trunk show of Hopi quilts. It’s a focus on the textile art that has been around since the 1890s when the missionaries came, Davis said.

“Hopi quilts are used for baby naming ceremonies, they’re used as burial shrouds, as going away gifts,” she said, commenting that when someone goes to school, they’re usually given a quilt. “Quilts are an important part of Hopi culture and having all these exhibits and talks, it just increases the awareness.”

Davis said she’s hoping what she does raises Hopi quilting to the levels other Hopi arts have, including Kachinas and silversmithing.

Hopi quilts are a blend of two traditions, she said, mentioning that it includes traditional Anglo patterns along with Hopi designs and ceremonial images. Hopi quilters often paint images of Kachinas and other designs on their quilt blocks, she said.

“That’s quite different from what you see among Anglo quilters,” Davis said. “I see Hopi quilts as pieces of Hopi culture.”

The lecture is a free event from 11 a.m. to noon in the library auditorium.

For more information, call Jennifer Kim at 928-759-3040.