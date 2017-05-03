PV lacks enough existing, mid-size buildings

Many businesses are interested in setting up shop in Prescott Valley, but the key factor in them making the commitment to doing so is a lack of existing buildings between 25,000 to 50,000 square feet, local leaders say.

If they do come, it would mean more jobs and economic activity for the entire region.

Prescott Valley Economic Development Foundation (PVEDF) Executive Director Mike Paredes said in February that working in economic development for about 15 years has helped him establish a good network of professional contacts around the world, noting that he works with those groups and private companies to establish business leads to bring businesses to Prescott Valley. The first step is working with the Arizona Commerce Authority office in Phoenix and beyond that it’s working with private consultants, he said.

“They are the eyes and ears of private companies globally that are looking to expand or looking to relocate,” he said, later mentioning he loves seeing existing companies grow along with helping take part in that expansion through those relationship he’s developed. “Any time I can help expand our local industry by introducing them to the appropriate people in the outside world, we’re all for it.”

Prescott Valley is very competitive for businesses, said PVEDF Executive Assistant Tracy MacIlroy at the quarterly breakfast on Tuesday, Jan. 31 where she was detailing what the organization does locally and internationally, speaking on behalf of Paredes who was in Phoenix speaking with clients at the time.

However, while the area is competitive for businesses, there is one aspect that presents a challenge, she said, commenting that most of the clients that PVEDF works with are looking for existing buildings that are between 25,000 and 50,000 square feet with some looking for larger buildings, MacIlroy said.

“We have a lack of inventory here and that is our biggest challenge for this area. Most of these are manufacturers of some sort and they’re looking for really, really large spaces,” she said. “We have lots of land, we have great land, and we are very competitive in our pricing for the land, but our challenge is the lack of those inventory, those existing buildings.”

Other than that though, Prescott Valley is centered in a triangle of all the transportation corridors putting it in a really good area for businesses, MacIlroy said. Further, the town does have a qualified workforce with great higher education institutions, less regulations and there isn’t a “one size fits all” incentive package for existing or new businesses, she said, stating incentives are tailored to businesses based on what they have to bring to the area.

The question of how leads are generated does come up and the answer to that is everything PVEDF does is to generate leads and prospects and potential companies looking to move to the area.

It’s his job to introduce Prescott Valley to big developing companies that might not have thought of a secondary smaller market like Prescott Valley and tell them why they should be an hour north of Phoenix, Paredes said in February.

“Great people, great weather, great education institutions, you have a strong labor force and the location is awesome,” he said.