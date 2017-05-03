PVPD Officer of the Year

About nine years ago, Prescott Valley Police Officer Caleb Cozens said he started his dream job of being a police officer by joining the Chino Valley Police Department, spending six years there. Two of which were in the narcotics task force, he said. Three years ago, he transferred to the Prescott Valley Police Department where he currently is. It’s a job he wanted to do since he was in his late teens, Cozens said.

“I went into the military at the age of 19 because I was too young to apply for a position as a police officer. When I got out, my dad talked me into helping him out with his construction company and I did that for 14 years,” he said. “When the economy turned, it gave the opportunity to go pursue what I wanted to begin with.”

Cozens was honored as Prescott Valley Police Department’s Officer of the Year on Friday, April 14. Known for his professionalism and high quality of work, Cozens is consistently producing high quality work, especially in handling drug investigations, according to a news release from PVPD, which noted that over the last year, he has written 83 citations and warnings, written 262 reports and made 131 arrests.

A lot of those arrests are just from being proactive, having learned a lot of those skills when he was in the narcotics task force, Cozens said, mentioning that many of those arrests are drug related.

“That’s a nice that I found I’m good at and I’ve enjoyed passing on information and teaching young guys what to look for and how to perform that portion of a job,” he said. “It’s something I’m passionate about.”

Cozens is a canine handler for the town’s third police dog, a position which he had been interested in since his time in Chino Valley, he said. The o pportunity came up recently to test for it. He, and Officer Matt Williams, tested for the position so well that the department decided to put another dog on the street, Cozens said, commenting that his dog is a narcotics detection dog which fits in his line of work as well as the type of work he likes to do.

Training dogs, bringing them along and watching them succeed is very rewarding as it’s based on the work that is put into the dog, he said.

Looking forward to the future, Cozens said he doesn’t plan on going anywhere as long as he’s still enjoying what he’s doing.

“I do not foresee that changing,” he said. “Right now, I believe I have the best job that there is in law enforcement and that’s being a canine handler.”