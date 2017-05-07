Birth Announcements: Week of May 7, 2017

Layla Jean Dunham, an 8 lb., 4 oz., girl was born Saturday, April 15, 2017, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Angelica Marie and Stephen Gene Dunham of Prescott Valley.

Bella Hope Estrada, a 7 lb., 15 oz., girl, was born Saturday, April 22, 2017, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Janette Valladolid-Curiel of Prescott Valley.

Caroline Elizabeth Grandy, a 7 lb., 6 oz., girl, was born Tuesday, April 18, 2017, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Tiffany and Damon Grandy of Prescott Valley.

Scarlet Rose Lear 7 lb., 13 oz., girl, was born Thursday, April 20, 2017, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Anna and Alix (cq spelling per yrmc) Lear of Prescott Valley.