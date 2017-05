Luken West Richie, a 6 lb., 14 oz., was born Saturday, April 29, 2017, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Amanda and Joshua Richie of Prescott Valley.

Bryce William Scott Teasley a 7 lb., 12 oz., boy, was born Saturday, April 29, 2017, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Kara and Cole Teasley of Prescott Valley.