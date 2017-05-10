When Willy Wonka Jr. became one of the options from the Prescott Valley Playhouse Board of Directors, Director Brook Williams said she thought it would be a great opportunity to direct children again, calling it her passion.

Though there’s already been a few shows, there’s still time to see it at 7 p.m., Friday, May 12, at 3:30 p.m. and 7 p.m., Saturday, May 13, and 3:30 p.m. Sunday, May 14. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased online at www.prescottvalleyperformingarts.com or at the door. Mothers get in Free on May 14 as a Mother’s Day special.

In putting the show together, the biggest challenge has been making sure the set is fantastic enough to do Willy Wonka Justice, Williams said, mentioning that the set builders, Randy and Cathy Smith, are amazing at what they do.

“They pulled it off, but that was probably the biggest challenge which was figuring out what we were going to do,” she said, commenting that the show will also be breaking the fourth wall, stemming from “the need to keep the factory a secret until the big reveal. The only way to do that was to bring it out into the audience. We’ll see if they like it or not.”

Though there have been challenges, Williams, said she’s enjoyed working with children and that they were awesome to work with. The show will feature a cast of amazing, talented teenagers putting on one of the greatest movies of all time, she said.

The show’s Willy Wonka is played by Abby Harris and directing her has been getting her to understand that Wonka is the mastermind of the factory, Williams said.

“He owns it and so Abby’s done a great job of portraying that passion for something simple as chocolate,” she said.