Briefly: Week of May 10, 2017

Konizer speaks at PV Art Guild Meeting

The Prescott Valley Art Guild meeting is at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, May 10 in the Prescott Valley Library Crystal Room. Featured Speaker this month is Deborah Konizer, presenting “Color Workshop: Johannes Item’s Seven Color contrasts.

Konizer has studied silverpoint and carbon dust painting with the Guild of Natural Science Illustration workshops and has had work exhibited at the Denver Botanical Garden and the Arizona Sonoran Desert Museum.

For more information, call Cathy Severson at 928-775-4949.

Combining leadership, innovation

The Prescott Valley Public Library’s Peak Business Class “Leadership and Innovation” is from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 10, and 17 in the Glassford Hill Room.

Combining leadership and innovation is a powerful force in any business and the series will show how each is used and how the combination creates new and vibrant opportunities. Instructors are Dr. Jim Subach and Professor Scott Lewis of Northern Arizona University.

Registration is required. Call Casey Van Haren at 928-759-3061 or email her at cvanharen@pvaz.net.

HUSD offers summer food service program

Humboldt Unified School District will open four sites over the summer to offer free breakfast and lunch to children 18 years of age and younger regardless of income. For adults, breakfast is $2 and lunch is $3.

No paperwork or reservations are required.

For more information, call 928-759-5014.

Longtime rancher speaks at Historical meeting

Fourth generation Arizona rancher Karen Perkins, who has lived a varied life of living in town, on the ranch, being a rodeo queen and bartender on Whiskey Row, will speak at the Prescott Valley Historical Society meeting at 1:30 p.m. on May 11 in Room 331 of the Civic Center.

Library offers 3D printing series

If you missed the last 3D printing class, the Prescott Valley Public Library is offering another one starting from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday, May 15-16 in the Glassford Hill Room.

Included will be the current state of 3D printing, what hardware and software is available, how to create basic CAD models and how to operate 3D printers and software. Students will learn how to design a simple part in Autodesk 123D Design, how to use the Cura 3D printing software and the operation of a MakerBot Mini 3D printer.

Sutdents should know the metric measurement system and have average computer usage skills.

For more information, contact Casey Van Haren at 928-759-3061.

Meetings in Dewey-Humboldt

There are five meetings taking place in Dewey-Humboldt this week:

A men’s AA Meeting from 7 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 11 at the Kate Garber Activity Center.

The Fans of Cultdom-Friends of the Library are meeting from 1 to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 13 at the Dewey-Humboldt Library.

A Town Council meeting from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 16 in the Town Hall Council Chambers.

Computer classes from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 17 at the Dewey-Humboldt Town Library.

A firewise meeting from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, May 17 in the Town Hall Council Chambers.

Create SEO rich content

Learn how to create Search Engine Optimization (SEO) rich content at the Prescott Valley Public Library from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 16 in the Glassford Hill Room.

One of the keys to getting on the first page of Google is to create content that is SEO rich and meets Google’s criteria. SEO content is created with the goal of attracting search engine traffic and the content is the information created to help customers find your site or products/services. The instructor built a corporate Facebook page to more than 9,500 likes in two and a half years as well as a blog that has garnered more than 100 daily visits from searches.

To sign up for the free class, call or email Casey Van Haren at 928-759-3061 or at cvanharen@pvaz.net.



Town looking for volunteers

The Town of Prescott Valley is accepting applications from area residents to serve on the Arts and Culture Commission.



This commission serves in an advisory capacity to the Town Council on matters pertaining to the visual and performing arts and culture within Prescott Valley. This is a volunteer position by appointment of the Town Council, requiring some experience and knowledge of the arts and culture. First priority for membership is given to those who live and reside within the Prescott Valley town limits; however, persons residing outside of the town limits who are uniquely qualified for membership may be considered for appointment.

Applications are available at the Town Manager’s Office, on the fourth floor of the Civic Center at 7501 E. Civic Circle, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Applications will be accepted until the position is filled.