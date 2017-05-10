Changing course to help children

Back when she ran a camp for special needs children as the physical education director, Humboldt Elementary School Resource Teacher Deb Galliers said she loved it so much that when she went back to college, she changed her major. For 15 years she’s taught special education at the school where she was recently honored as Teacher of the Year. It made her feel great, Galliers said.

“It was great the way they did it, too, with the students writing the letters,” she said. “It was nice to know that somebody, one of your students, appreciates you that much.”

Galliers said she comes up with a lot of different ways to teach her students, noting that she tries to use a lot of things the students can put their hands on as it works better for some kids. Hands-on learning makes them remember things better, she said.

Going to the Teacher of the Year banquet with Lillian Crile, who wrote the letter nominating Galliers, was the highlight of the year, Galliers said. However, she also enjoys the small things throughout the year, such as seeing a student finally understand doing math a certain way or start reading better, she said.

“It’s always those little small steps that you see and I used to teach kindergarten through sixth grade doing this job,” she said. “I got to see them progress from kindergarten through sixth grade, so it’s always really need to see how much they progressed by the time they got to sixth grade.”

The choice to become a special education teacher all those years ago was an easy choice after working with special education students as a special Olympics coordinator for parks & recreation, Galliers said, commenting that she had so much fun with the kids and loves being the one to help the students who really need it.

At the same time, by the time those kids get to sixth grade, the hope is they can go back into regular education classrooms, she said.

“You really work them really hard to get there,” she said. “It’s a job, but it’s a rewarding job, especially when they get back into regular ed.”

Looking forward to the future, Galliers said she’s just going to keep teaching and doesn’t have any aspirations to be anything else.