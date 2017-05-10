Giving the kids ownership of what they do

Though he didn’t start out wanting to be a teacher, Humboldt Unified School District Special Educaiton Teacher James Thompson said he fell into it after working with children while going to school back east.

“When I moved out here, I decided to switch my major and pursue that passion,” he said. “I was just a history major … the more I got involved the more I found my niche.”

Recently, Thompson was chosen as HUSD’s Special Education Teacher of the Year and said he was glad to be recognized as the year was a pretty busy one. Thompson said he had to take over two classes after the kindergarten through third grade co-teacher left on short notice, meaning he had to adopt that class as well as the third through sixth grade class.

Further, it’s nice to be recognized for the work that’s done in special education as it almost feels like what they do is top secret, Thompson said.

“This is a district program and we get kids from all over the district here and even some of the other teachers don’t have a clear cut idea of who the kids are in this room or what we do,” he said. “It’s just nice to know that you’re being recognized for what we do.”

Thompson said the biggest thing for him while teaching is to have the kids take ownership of what they do, noting that a lot of the kids in his room haven’t had a lot of success at school and don’t feel like they’re good at it. As such, it’s hard work day in and day out to get them to take ownership and be proud of what they do, he said, commenting that it’s why they do a lot of big projects so it can be something they can take home and show their parents or siblings.

Looking ahead, Thompson said he plans on getting a master’s degree in educational leadership, stating he’s going to follow the path of administration.

“When I’m ready to move on, nothing quick,” he said. “I’ll go help teachers be good teachers.”