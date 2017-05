Who killed Flabbius Corpus? The praetorian guards have narrowed it down to one of these eight people. Was it Mercedes with her aspirations of being Empress? Licentius Caesar in fear of being overthrown? Or maybe Rotunda, the defile Vestal Virgin? And who in the audience can be first to point the finger at the guilty person?

Roman Ruins Mystery Theater has performance scheduled for 5 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday. Proceeds benefit the Mayer Area Meals on Wheels program.