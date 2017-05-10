People & Places: PV teen plants flags along Highway 69

It was four years ago, in the day leading up to Pearl Harbor Days 2013 when Prescott Valley resident Kassy Holme’s neighbors asked if she wanted help plant flags across town for the VFW Post 10227. That year, she decided to try it out and has been doing it ever since, she said.

“It was really fun,” Holmes said, mentioning that those neighbors invited her because they thought she’d enjoy it. “I thought it was cool and a good experience.”

The following year and for all the times after, Holmes was joined by her friend Audrey Guess who said it was fun as well and after joining National Junior Honor Society, found that it was a good way to get service hours and as such, kept on doing it.

Holmes decides to go all out and plants the flags while dressed up patriotically, an idea she had for the Fourth of July, she said. After liking the way it looked, Holmes said she thought it would be a good idea to wear every time she planted the flags.

When getting up that early in the morning to plant flags, it’s always enjoyable to see the sun rise, Holmes said, with Guess agreeing.

“We’ve taken a lot of photos of the flags with the sunrise in the background,” Guess said. “They look really cool.”

Holmes also noted she enjoys when people honk their horns when they drive by, calling it a cool thing to be noticed by the community.

The two of them will probably continue volunteering for the VFW by planting flags all throughout high school, Guess said.

“It’s really good to be able to do something like that with a friend who likes it as much as I do,” she said. “We get to have a ton of fun, she dresses up every time and I wear stupid hats every time.”