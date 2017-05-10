Prescott Valley Days this weekend too

Coinciding with Salute to Heroes this weekend is Prescott Valley Days, from Thursday, May 11 through Sunday, May 14 in the Prescott Valley Entertainment District. This is the second time Prescott Valley Days has changed dates as it was in April last year after originally being in June. The initial move was to get more participation and holding it before school gets out, said Prescott Valley Chamber of Commerce CEO Marnie Uhl.

“We moved it to April and the reason we did was because of the carnival, carnival being the cornerstone of Prescott Valley Days, we needed to work with a carnival that could get us on our schedule,” Uhl said, noting that though there was a carnival last year, it was smaller than carnivals in past years. “When we started last year, we said we needed a better, bigger carnival … working with Sun Valley Rides, we had to work with their schedule and still try to keep it before school ended. So that came the second weekend in May.”

There’s now a long term arrangement with the carnival and so the plan is to continue to keep Prescott Valley Days in May, Uhl said.

The carnival opens at 5 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, May 12, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 13 and at 9 a.m. on Sunday. Open air vendors start selling their wares at 4 p.m. on Friday and that day features fiesta food from 5 to 7:30 p.m., followed by the Frontera Norte Band at 7 p.m. and the Matchstick Rush Fire Show at 9 p.m.

The parade is at 9 a.m., Saturday, followed by a pancake breakfast at 10:30 a.m. with the open air vendors continuing to sell at 11 a.m. Saturday includes a barbecue from 5 to 7:30 p.m. with live music by Danny Romero & the Arizona Territory Band at 6 p.m. and a second Matchstick Rush Fire Show at 9 p.m.