Prescott Valley salutes its heroes

Though he’s only been an officer of the Prescott Valley Police Department for five months, Officer Matt Wilson is already saving lives, having received a lifesaving award for CPR efforts. Wilson was awarded at the Prescott Valley Town Council meeting on Thursday, April 27 for actions performed on Sunday, Jan. 1.

“I responded to a house here in town, the mother was attempting CPR on her son. I went in and took over CPR for her. When I first went up the individual, he had no breath, no pulse … I did get a breath and a pulse back after my initial CPR attempt, but then both of those failed again,” he said, commenting he restarted the efforts a second time. “I maintained that until the fire department came on scene and they took over my efforts at that time.”

The man ended up surviving, Wilson said, mentioning he doesn’t see himself as a hero, rather just a police officer doing his job. While he didn’t know what to expect in his first few weeks as an officer for Prescott Valley, Wilson said he’s just willing to go out there and try to help those who need it.

The community is set to recognize the efforts of first responders, such as Wilson, at the seventh annual Salute to Heroes event, from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 13 in the Prescott Valley Event Center parking lot, 3201 N. Main Street. Inside the Event Center is the Salute to Heroes Stair Climb that starts at 11 a.m. with registration at 10 a.m. followed by the Bigfoot Monster Truck Show at 3 p.m. There will be a monster truck display at Sun Valley Tires, 8337 E. highway 69 on Friday, May 12.

Outside will feature exhibitions by police, fire, SWAT, EMS and K9 as well as Guidance Aviation Helicopter rides.

“It’s a good thing,” Wilson said of Salute to Heroes. “Our town comes together and supports the people who are out trying to do the best they can. It’s a very good cause.”

Salute to Heroes benefits veterans, the Prescott Valley Police Foundation, Central Yavapai Fire & Medical Authority, VFW Post 10227 and American Legion Post 140.

The exhibitions outside in the Event Center parking lot are free and the Bigfoot Monster Truck Show is $20 for adults and $8 for kids under 11. Tickets are available online at www.prescottvalleyeventcenter.com or by calling the box office at 800-745-3000.

Those interested in participating in the stair climb can register online at www.raceentry.com/races/salute-to-heroes-stair-climb/2017/register. Proceeds benefit the Central Arizona Honor Guard.