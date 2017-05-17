Big Bug in Brief: Week of May 17, 2017

Special events

Produce will be distributed on May 25 at the Cordes Lakes Community Center, 16357 S. Cordes Lakes Drive. Sign-up is at 7 a.m. and doors close at 9 a.m.

Breakfast at the Center, will be Saturday, May 20 from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Each breakfast is cooked to order from your a la carte menu.

A family barbecue is planned for June 3 at the Cordes Lakes Community Center. Bring the family to enjoy great food.

The General Meeting of Cordes Lakes Community Association will be held June 8 with Dan Raiss of the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office being the speaker.

July 1 is the date for dedication of the new sculpture at Henry Cordes park.

Weekly events

Bingo is held every Wednesday at 6 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m. with sandwiches and snacks available.

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) is held weekly on Fridays at 20049 E. Club Lane. Weigh-in is at 8:45 a.m., with meetings starting at 9 a.m.

The Tuesday Planning Committee meets at 9 a.m. every Tuesday. Meetings are open to everyone to present their ideas and to help with fundraising. This is also the time to present your fundraising information to be placed on the published Community Events list.

Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts meet at the church at 17330 E. Mule Deer Drive in Spring Valley every Wednesday at 6 p.m. Scouts learn new skills by earning badges, enjoy camping, hiking, and much more. Contact Garrison Russell at 702-439-7316 for more information or to join.

Young Lives meets at the Cordes Lakes Community Center, 16357 S. Cordes Lakes Drive, Monday at 7 p.m.

Big Bug Charity Quilters meet every Monday at the Mayer Senior Center, 10051 Miami, from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Beading is held Wednesdays at 12:30 p.m. Call MOW at 928-632-7511 for more information.

MOPS meets the first and third Friday at the Mayer Community Church, 10001 Fifth Street in Mayer.

Knit & Crochet meets on Thursdays at 9:30 a.m. at Flour Stone Bakery in Mayer. This is for everyone, beginners and advanced. Bring your own project and supplies, help is here.

Monthly events

Big Bug Gem & Mineral Club holds their outings on the third Monday of the month with meetings held the following Tuesday at 7 p.m. at various members’ homes. Contact Ken Dunham at 928-899-6810 for more information.