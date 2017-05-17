Car show to raise funds for firefighter foundation

After a successful Gear Up event last year that garnered about $5,000 for the Firefighter Angel Foundation, one of the firefighters who is into older cars suggested adding a car show for the second year, said Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority Battalion Chief Cody Rose.

“He had said we should do a car show as well and we told him as long as you’re game to be helping and doing it, then we’ll do it,” Rose said. “Stoneridge was in support of helping us with it so that was big, to have the location.”

Meant as a fundraiser for the Firefighter Angel Foundation to be able to get money to help children in the community throughout the year, the more kids the foundation can help, the better, he said, noting that last year there were 21 families and 80 children served. The organization is always trying to build on that and this year partnered with Humboldt Unified School District with the nurses informing what family has needs and then they go out, get it and have one of the firefighters deliver it to the house in a fire truck, Rose said.

While any money from the event will be good as what is raised goes right back to the kids in the community, Rose said that since this year’s Gear UP is double the size of last year’s it would be great to get double the amount raised.

Stoneridge is also allowing for the whole driving range to be used, Rose said, bringing up the amount of attractions for the kids that will be at the event.

“We have bounce houses, we’re going to have dress up like a firefighter, we’re going to have games for the kids, arts and crafts, there’ll be tattoos, balloons, face painting,” he said. “There’s lots of stuff for the kids to do, so it’s more of a family event for all the family to come out to do.”

Then for the after party, which is more for adults, there’ll be an auction and music from Five in the Wheel. Items that will be auctioned off include a pedal car being painted by a local painter with the foundation logo on it, an Abraham Lincoln painting donated by someone in California, firefighter helmets painted with American flags and firefighter teams, Rose said.

Last year four teams consisting of two to four people were auctioned off, he said, stating that it was very well received.

“They go do four hours of yard work, house work, whatever the people want them to do,” he said.