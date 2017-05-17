HUSD Student of the Week: Paige

Lake Valley Elementary School would like to nominate Paige Chilicky, sixth-grade student, for our Student of the Week. Paige is our Student Council President and is constantly demonstrating great character! She is the first to volunteer for any and all events and activities. She helps out our student council teacher and others without even being asked. She goes out of her way to ensure tasks for student council get done, whether it was her week to help or not. Paige understands the importance of volunteering her time to help others and models that for other students. She takes her job as student council president to heart and always represents our school with pride and positive attitude. Lake Valley is proud to have an amazing student like Paige Chilicky to represent our school!