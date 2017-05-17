Mayer turns out for its annual parade

Representatives from the American Legion present the flags in the Mayer Daze Parade.

PAT WILLIAMSON, For the Tribune

  • Originally Published: May 17, 2017 5:57 a.m.

    The band from Mayer Schools Marching Band marches in the Mayer Daze Parade on May 13. (Photos by Pat Williamson/For the Tribune)

    While there weren’t as many entries as usual in the Mayer Daze Parade, the enthusiasm was overwhelming. The first entry was the American Legion posting the colors and leading the parade. Next came Judge Rummer, the Grand Marshall, passing out candy to the kids (of all ages) in the crowd.

    Mayer Schools Marching Band was exemplary with marching and playing to entertain the on-lookers. Then came an array of vehicles, both personal and county owned that were decorated and put on display for the enjoyment of the crowd.

    Thanks to the Sheriff’s Office Volunteers in Protection for helping with traffic control and leading the parade safely through those busy streets of Mayer.

