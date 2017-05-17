Obituary: James “Jim” Hollis Pitzer

James “Jim” Hollis Pitzer, 98, formerly of Lake Havasu City, Arizona, and Prescott Valley, Arizona, passed away in Mesa, Arizona on May 3, 2017. He was born January 7, 1919 to Hollis and Ruby (Forbes) Pitzer in Mt. Union, Iowa. James joined the Navy in 1944 as a ship repair welder and served, Petty Officer 2nd Class, until the end of WWII.

In 1960, he married Marilyn Gloria Robertson. After his retirement in 1979, he and Marilyn traveled extensively. Jim never met a stranger, loved good humor, and felt laughter was good for the soul. Hobbies included traveling, stained glass art, and oil painting.

Jim is survived by daughter Bonnie Keeton of Redfield, Iowa; son Tony Pitzer of Apache Junction, Ariz.; sister Kathleen Kennedy of Yorkville, Illinois; grandchildren, great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Marilyn Gloria on December 1, 2014; sister Sydna Lorraine Crone; sons Rodney Thomas Robertson and Donald Eugene Robertson; and daughter Sharon Pitzer Hunter.

A Celebration of Life for Jim and Marilyn will be held at the Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Home Bradshaw Chapel, 8480 East Valley Road, Prescott Valley, Ariz. on May 21, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. Memorials may be made to any veteran’s organization of choice. Please sign the online guest book at www.ruffnerwakelin.com. Information provided by survivors.