Mail thief attacks apartment mailboxes in Prescott Valley

Prescott Valley police say an unknown suspect used a crowbar to pry open mailboxes in an apartment complex’s common area and stole mail and packages from about 150 residential addresses.

The theft occurred at about 9:30 p.m. Thursday in an apartment complex in the area of Glassford Hill Road and Spouse Drive, according to a news release.

Police say a man was seen carrying an orange-gray duffel bag into which he had placed the stolen mail and drove away in an SUV.

They have a description of the suspect, who is described as a white man wearing a white short-sleeve T-shirt, and green/gray shorts that appear to be camouflage or plaid. His hair appears to be short or shaved. The SUV is silver/gray.

Should anyone see a suspect fitting this description loitering around apartment complexes, please notify the police department at 928-772-9267 for non-emergencies, or 911 for emergencies.

