Need2Know: Oil Can Henry’s changes name; Walgreens no longer 24 hours; Renovations is tops; 3rd Amazing Foot Spa location

Oil Can Henry’s becomes Valvoline Instant Oil Change

It took almost two years, but a local business has a new look that doesn’t include Gatsby hats and bowties.

The Oil Can Henry’s chain of quick-lube stores are gone. They sold in December 2015 to the competing Valvoline chain, and this past week underwent sign changes and re-branding. Gone also are the old-fashion service outfits employees sported.

All locations locally – Prescott, on Miller Valley Road; Prescott Valley, on East Highway 69; and Cottonwood, on Cove Parkway – made the change Tuesday, along with the more than 80 other locations in six western states. “Same employees, same service, same everything, new name,” a local manager said Friday.

The 2015 deal brought Oil Can Henry’s stores into the Valvoline Instant Oil Change family. The Valvoline stores were owned by a Kentucky company called Ashland Inc., which spun Valvoline off as a separate, publicly traded company, according to sources and Courier archives.

Walgreens no longer open 24 hours as of June 15

Middle-of-the-night prescriptions will be a thing of the past in Prescott Valley as of June 15.

That is the day the Prescott Valley Walgreens, 2880 N. Centre Court (off of Highway 69), will move away from being open 24 hours each day, seven days a week.

The new store hours will be 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily, said Tammy O’Connor, store manager. “Walgreens is always reassessing hours and the overnight hours were not (profitable).”

Renovations in top 550

Renovations Your Complete Remodel Resource has been named again to the top 550 remodeling companies in North America by the Hanley Wood Qualified Remodeling Magazine.

Tom Reilly, president of the company, said, “This is quite the honor and this is our fourth year being named in the top 50 percent of this group.”

Renovations is a full service, design/build company focusing on providing professional remodeling services in the Quad-Cities. Their website is www.renovationsaz.com.

Amazing Foot Spa has third location

Amazing Foot Spa opened a new, third location in downtown Prescott on May 15, at the Old Firehouse Plaza in the Wellness Center.

Amazing Foot Spa provides Chinese Reflexology/Acupressure for the feet, hands, and head.

Amazing Foot Spa also has locations in the Fry’s Center on Willow Creek in Prescott, and in Prescott Valley on Florentine next to the hospital entrance.

