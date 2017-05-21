PV Police step up DUI, seatbelt enforcement for Memorial Day weekend

Prescott Valley police will deploy extra officers to work a DUI/seatbelt detail starting May 26 and continuing through the Memorial Day weekend.

“The objective of the enforcement program is to reduce the number of car crashes and the resulting injuries and fatalities through increased, highly visible enforcement,” said Jerry Ferguson, PVPD spokesman.

Officers will focus on seatbelt and car seat use, impaired driving, speeding, and pedestrian safety, along Highway 69.

The details is part of the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety DUI Traffic Enforcement Program.