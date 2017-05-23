Local Sports in Brief: Mayflower Open results from May 20

On May 20, the Central Arizona Horseshoe Club played host to the Mayflower Open. Organizers said weather conditions were beautiful. With pitchers competing from the immediate area and throughout the state, organizers added that it was a great time of reunion and fellowship. Results were as follows… Class A: 1st place – Herb Baggett (Prescott Valley), 2nd – Bruce Reid (Congress) and 3rd – Frank Farley (Overgaard). Class B: 1st place – Dave Loving (Prescott), 2nd – Tony White (Prescott) and 3rd – Gerald Stainbrook (Prescott). Class C: 1st – Debbie Nay (Prescott Valley), 2nd – Gregg Reed (Dewey-Humboldt) and 3rd – Andrea DeFoe (Lake Havasu). Class D: 1st – Tom Missey (Prescott), 2nd – John Hunt (Prescott Valley) and 3rd – Doug DeFoe (Lake Havasu). Class E: 1st – Shawn Long (Mesa), 2nd – Candy Espinoza Jr. (Tucson) and 3rd – Tommy Logsdon (Prescott). Saturday’s tournament was played at the Central Arizona Horseshoe Club courts in American Legion Park in Prescott Valley. The park is on Bob Street, just off of Navajo Drive. Organizers say horseshoes is a great family sport and encourage folks to stop by and check out the complex. For more information, call John Nay at 928-379-1922.

Free Yavapai College youth soccer clinics

Members of the 2017 Yavapai College soccer team will conduct two free youth soccer clinics on Saturday, Aug. 12, at Mountain Valley Park in Prescott Valley and Saturday, Aug. 19, at Ken Lindley Field in Prescott. Clinics take place from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Boys and girls ages 5-16 are eligible to participate. No registration is required. If possible, participants should bring their own soccer balls. All participants will receive a special soccer souvenir gift. Come meet the 2017 Roughriders before their season opener!

Lights Out Golf Classic to benefit Boys & Girls Clubs

The third annual Lights Out Golf Classic is scheduled for June 10 at Antelope Hills Golf Course in Prescott. Hosted by Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Arizona, the tournament begins with a 6:30 p.m. check-in, followed by a 6:45 p.m. dinner and a 7:30 p.m. shotgun start. Golfers will have a blast playing nine holes of golf at night, enjoy a fajita dinner, party with a live DJ, participate in a grab-bag raffle and win fabulous prizes. Cost is $70 per person or $260 for a team of four. Registration is now open online at: www.bgccaz.org/nightgolf. Sponsorships are available.

Public comment sought on Verde Trails and Access Plan May 24, 25 in Camp Verde, Clarkdale

The Verde Ranger District of the Prescott National Forest, in cooperation with Yavapai College, the Black Canyon Trail Coalition, Town of Camp Verde, Town of Clarkdale and City of Cottonwood, has planned two public meetings to share information and receive feedback on the Verde Trails and Access Plan. These meetings are as follows: 6 to 8 p.m., May 24, at Camp Verde Community Library, 130 Black Bridge Road, in Camp Verde; 6 to 8 p.m., May 25, in Building M, Room 137 at Yavapai College’s Verde Valley Campus, 601 Black Hills Drive, in Clarkdale. The district is proposing to build around 122 miles of new trails, 30 dispersed staging areas, two designated dispersed recreation areas and the decommissioning of 21 miles of existing trails and 8 miles of forest system roads. For more information, call Thomas A. Palmer, East Zone Recreation Program Manager of the national forest’s Verde Ranger District, at 928-567-1114 or email him at: tpalmer01@fs.fed.us. Or download and read more about the plan at: fs.usda.gov/project/?project=51507. Draft documents are available for public review and comment through June 10.

Chino Mudder 5K returns Aug. 26 in Chino Valley

Imagine traversing a fun-filled 5K course while testing your skills on more than 20 creative and challenging mud-themed stations. Maybe you know of a business, team or family your team would like to challenge? Join the fun on Saturday, Aug. 26, at Old Home Manor in Chino Valley as the Chino Mudder returns. Individuals and teams of all ages may participate, and costumes are encouraged.

First wave goes at 8 a.m. For more information and/or to register, visit: www.chinomudder.com. The race is sponsored by the Town of Chino Valley and is located off of Perkinsville Road and Old Home Manor Drive in the northeastern part of town. Proceeds from the Mudder benefit future parks and recreation facilities for persons of all ages in Chino Valley.

Prescott Golf & Country Club opens membership for ladies’ golf

The Women’s Golf Association of Prescott Golf & Country Club (PG&CC) has opened its membership for the Ladies’ Golf Group. It is no longer necessary to be a member of PG&CC to participate in the women’s golf group that plays on Tuesday and Thursday mornings. A player simply needs to pay dues to the ladies’ group, which also includes handicap fees, and pay daily greens fees. To be included in the day’s game, there’s also a $2 participation fee. For more information, call Ronnie Wentzel at 928-775-0230 (email: rl.wetzel.prc@gmail.com) or Jane Neville at 928-759-9938 (email: janeneville@cableone.net).