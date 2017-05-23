Prescott Valley Police warn of continuing IRS scam

Prescott Valley residents are receiving scam phone calls from suspects claiming they are Internal Revenue Service agents and that they will be arrested if they don’t send money immediately to satisfy their tax bill, according to PV Police spokesman Jerry Ferguson.

“The IRS never makes this kind of phone call,” Ferguson said, and they never leave messages that make that kind of threat, either.

Ferguson suggested that people who receive a fraudulent call from a fake IRS agent notify the police by filing an online crime report at the town’s website, pvaz.net.

“Never give any personal information over the telephone to unknown people,” Ferguson said. “You may not be able to prevent scam calls, but you can prevent becoming a victim to them.”

