Yavapai College soccer releases 2017 schedule

The 29th season of Yavapai College soccer will kick off with its conference and home opener on Tuesday, Aug. 22, against Chandler-Gilbert Community College at Mountain Valley Park Amphitheater in Prescott Valley.

YC’s Prescott home opener at Ken Lindley Field will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 5, versus Phoenix College.

The 22-game regular season will feature 12 home matches, including six apiece in Prescott and Prescott Valley.

In addition, Yavapai will play host to two special non-conference matches against West District programs from Utah in Salt Lake Community College (Aug. 24, in Prescott) and Snow College (Sept. 9, in Prescott Valley).

Kickoff for all home matches is at 6 p.m.

The Roughriders own a 298-15-3 all-time record at home.

The 2017 schedule also marks the return of the NJCAA National Tournament to the area, which last hosted the event in 2014. From Nov. 13-18, the 12-team field will compete for the national title in at Mountain Valley Park Amphitheater in Prescott Valley.

The tournament banquet is scheduled for 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 12, at Prescott Valley Event Center. For details, call Yavapai College Athletic Director Brad Clifford at 928-776-2230 or email him at: Brad.Clifford@yc.edu.

The inaugural NJCAA soccer tournament was played in 1961, eight years before the first academic course was offered on Yavapai’s Prescott campus.

Since 1990, the Roughriders have qualified for 20 national tournaments, finished in the final four 18 times and have made 13 appearances in the national championship game, winning seven national championships.

Yavapai College has captured three national titles in New Jersey, three in Texas and the one in Phoenix in 2008, which completed a perfect 26-0-0 season.

The Roughriders own a 592-54-27 all-time record, claiming 74 conference, region, district and national titles. Entering his 29th season at Yavapai College, Michael Pantalione has coached all 673 matches in the program’s storied history.