DH Council rejects stipend idea

Dewey-Humboldt Mayor Terry Nolan said he believed it was time to do something with the Town Council in providing some kind of compensation for them for their work at the Dewey-Humboldt Town Council meeting on Tuesday, May 16.

Presenting them with the definition of stipend — as long as they were volunteers, they wouldn’t have to pay taxes on it unless it’s an exorbitant amount and that wasn’t going to happen, Nolan said he wanted to delete the ordinance that states council members will not receive any benefits, salary or other form of monetary compensation. However, it wouldn’t have been for the current council, he said.

“It will take place after the next election. We’re not doing this for ourselves,” Nolan said. “it’s constantly updating and presenting a little bit of compensation to the council members.”

There were mixed emotions from every council member with Councilman Doug Treadway noting he appreciates Nolan’s consideration for wanting to compensate council members, but said he believes that everyone who serves as a council member does it because they care for the community and feel the need to serve and give back. Anyone who is elected in Dewey-Humboldt serves because they clearly want to do it out of the goodness of their heart and if there are stipends, there may be some who do it for ulterior motives, he said.

Currently the council members are reimbursed for mileage when attending certain events and for lodging when they have to stay overnight and while a stipend isn’t a bad thing in and of itself, Treadway said he would seriously question whether the town needs to go that route.

Nolan mentioned that every other town in the area all have some kind of salary, but also brought up another reason for wanting the council members to get a stipend. It prevents people on the council from running for positions other than a council position and if they want to do so, they would have to resign their council position to run, he said, commenting that it has created a lot of problems in the past.

Nolan’s second reason for bringing the idea up was the main reason he brought it forward, said Councilman Jack Hamilton.

“The last three people that ran for mayor were sitting council members and he didn’t particularly like that,” Hamilton said. “This is for the benefit of the mayor’s position, to keep other council members from running against him without having to resign. It’s not a money issue per se.”

The push for a stipend is something the town should do a referendum on in the next general election, Hamilton said. Once a referendum is done, it can’t be changed without having to go back to the people, he said. Further, there’s a good chance he won’t run next time and it would be his legacy to make sure future council members don’t get paid, Hamilton said.

Nolan has also tried to make it so sitting council members couldn’t run for another office if they were already in office before, Hamilton said.

“The mayor wanted to change the election law in that you couldn’t run for office if you already were in office. You had to resign. The town attorney said ‘No, you can’t do that, only the state has the right to change the election law,” Hamilton said. “There (were) other ways tried which did not work.”



There are both pros and cons to the idea, said Councilwoman Victoria Wendt, who ultimately said she agreed with Treadway and somewhat with Hamilton while council members Amy Timmons and John Hughes saying they weren’t in favor of the idea.

The matter was passed on without a vote.