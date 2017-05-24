High School gets online facilitator

Over the past year, Bradshaw Mountain High School had 40 students in its online classes with 37 others on the waiting list, said BMHS Principal Kort Miner at the Humboldt Unified School District board meeting on Tuesday, May 9.

“By the time a spot opened up for the waiting list, 35 of those students had gone elsewhere,” he said, beginning the discussion for a new facilitator for the school’s online program. “By the opportunity for us to expand our online school at the west campus, the facilitator’s position will be needed so we do not have to provide a waiting list.”

Board Member Paul Leon asked if the required second traditional lab and laptop carts was something that already acquired or would have to be purchase, he was told that during the summer, information services would move one of the main campus’ computer labs to the west high school and the purchase of the laptop carts was already on the schedule.

Further, Board Member Suzie Roth commended Miner for his vision and drive to make this happen.

“If you have that long of a waiting list, people are not going to wait if they need credits,” she said.

Long-term benefits include expansion in every form, Miner said, mentioning that when students are attracted to online courses they don’t leave by themselves and usually take a few friends with them. The goal was to retain those students, he said, calling it pure expansion for students that want to move ahead as well as for students who want traditional and online classes and credit recovery to push the graduation rate higher and higher. Blended learning has become a lot more common, Miner said.

There is no one reason students leave for the online format as it encompasses the entire spectrum from kids who want to move ahead to students who think online courses are an easier way, Miner said, commenting that those kid soon find out that having a teacher breathing down their necks helps them get their work done.

“By having a facilitator on our campus for those four hour periods, making the sure the students are staying on track and finishing those courses and getting caught up is a win-win for everybody,” he said, calling to attention the 2.9 percent dropout rate last year and the goal to have that at zero. “This is just another opportunity to capture kids in different modalities, keeps them in school, gives them lots of choices.”

It also gives the students who are away from the school for long periods of time, including for expulsions or suspensions, opportunities to stay connected.

The board unanimously approved the position.