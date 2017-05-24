Humboldt elementary gets interim principal

When it came time to find an interim principal for Humboldt Elementary School, there were 11 candidates reviewed by the Humboldt Elementary Principal Selection Committee, said Humboldt Unified School District Superintendent Dan Streeter.

The committee had nine members, including district administrators, a board member, staff from Humboldt Elementary School, teachers and parents, Streeter said, noting that out of those 11 candidates, six were selected to proceed to the interview phase.

“After an intense and thorough interview process, the committee decided to move forward with an interim principal that had the experience, knowledge and skills to assist Humboldt Elementary School moving forward with the 2017-18 school year,” Streeter said. “The committee was unanimous as it would allow the district to move forward with district goals as well as looking at building another pool of candidates in the future.”

The committee made its recommendation of Diana Green at the HUSD Governing Board meeting on Tuesday, May 9. Green is formerly the principal of Granville Elementary School, Streeter said, calling her an individual with a tremendous amount of experience knowledge and skills. Further, the committee is confident that she can lead Humboldt Elementary School during the upcoming period, he said, citing not only her vast experience and success as an educator, but that she has already been a principal of a school within the district.

Board member Paul Leon agreed with the selection.

“I think it’s a great choice,” he said.

The governing board unanimously approved the recommendation and Green will serve as the principal for Humboldt Elementary School on a one-year contract.