HUSD final expenditure budget approved

With ARS 15-905 meaning school districts are required to submit a final revised budget for the current school year prior to May 15, 2017, it was time for the Humboldt Unified School District Governing Board to approve the final expenditure budget revisions at the Governing Board meeting on Tuesday, May 9, said HUSD Financial Adviser Cynthia Windham.

“In the area of maintenance and operation, we will be recognizing an increase to our budget balance carry forward of $311 to reflect final year-end expenditure amount,” Windham said, calling to attention that the district does receive tuition revenue from the Arizona School for the Deaf and Blind and, at the time of the budget’s publishing, it was estimated at about $20,000. “We will be adjusting that at the end of the school year as we go through the final billings and so forth.”

The final total budget for the year is $32,938,497 and in the area of capital or district additional assistance, the district is decreasing the budget balance carry forward by $602,314, Windham said. That is to reflect final year-end expenditure amount from the previous school year, she said, adding additional dollars were given back in the amount of $14,923.

“What is always important to remember is that the net result of the district additional assistance of about $2.6 million in allocated funds, the reduction that we received this year is about $203 million, which brings us to a net amount available to the district for capital allocation of about $352,000 in addition to the increases of money coming back and our final year-end expenditures,” Windham said. “The total amount in our capital budget is a final net decrease of $587,391, bringing our total budget for the 16/17 school year of $7,570,921.”

Governing Board Member Suzie Roth said she was appreciative of all the work Windham puts into the budget.

“I want to thank you once again for your expertise in finding every penny,” she said. “It all adds up, right?”

The board unanimously approved the final expenditure budget.