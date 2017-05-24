HUSD Student of the Week: Sophia

Sophia Gonzalez is an amazing 5-year-old student with a radiant smile and a wonderful laugh. She is in Miss Lisa’s Class at Bright Futures Preschool.

She loves music, singing, and dancing. She loves to jump on the trampoline with friends, the bouncier the better! Sophia loves to swing very high. She is very inquisitive and loves to investigate everything. She knows her letters and loves to count. Her new favorite thing is to count backward from 10! Sophia goes to kindergarten next year. She will be missed by classmates and her teachers.