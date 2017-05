The Prescott Valley Chamber of Commerce celebrated the open house and new location for Blind Dog Apparel and Graphics with a ribbon-cutting on May 6. Cutting the ribbon was owner Dennis Wharton along with many staff members. Joining in the celebration were Chamber CEO Marnie Uhl and the Chamber Ambassadors. Blind Dog is located at 9386 E. Florentine Road, Suite 100, in Prescott Valley. www.blinddogapparel.com.