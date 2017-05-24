Obituary: Joseph Remy Labrecque

“Veteran”

Joseph Remy Labrecque was born on Nov. 7, 1919, in Fall River, Massachusetts.



His mother, Martina, loved music and dancing and passed on this wonderful trait to her son. He loved to entertain others with his “Joe Remy Trio” and other bands that he played with.

Joe proudly served his country in the Navy during WWII. After moving to California he married the love of his life, Julie, and spent 45 years with her in Long Beach, California, then Prescott Valley, Arizona. He was an active member of the Moose Lodge for over 50 years.

He is survived by his wife, Julie; one sister; seven children; 16 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

Information provided by survivors.