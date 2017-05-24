People and Places: Students work for lighter backpacks

Franklin Phonetic School’s gifted students might soon be responsible for a public policy on heavy backpacks if their Project Citizen project is selected among at least 10 other groups’ projects, said Franklin Phonetic School teacher Kristi Goeke.

A national showcase of students from around the country, Project Citizen is where students pick a project and see how to make it public policy, after determining if the issue is either that or a private problem.

“They looked at backpacks and discovered that it is more of a public policy in that a lot of the school supplies that the students are carrying are making the backpacks heavy,” Goeke said, noting that they went through the junior high, measured and took inventory on all the backpacks. “Then they interviewed a chiropractor, Dr. (Samuel) Yamamoto, they interviewed (Tim) Carter, from the Yavapai County Superintendent to determine what a policy is and how that works, Dr. Yamamoto with what the health issues are for it and they put together a portfolio.”

Students in the gifted class who worked on the project include Maddie Berry, Steven Martin, Colter Frank, John Blakeley, Breyanna Kingston, Kole Dever, Heather Norvell, Josh Olson, Marshal Frank, Kody Prince, Grace Watson, Ashley Norvell, Koural Deming, Caleb Sorensen and Teddy Mayotte.

That portfolio was presented to the school board and determined if it could be a policy at Franklin Phonetic before it went to the Arizona Foundation of Legal Services and Education in Phoenix, and the students’ project were selected from the state as it met the requirements regionally and they spoke and defended their policy in front of judges who selected it to move onto nationals, Goeke said, noting that the portfolio will be at nationals in California in July.

There were a number of different policies that they could have chosen, said Prince, noting that the group voted on what they should do and heavy backpacks came up as the winner.

The students all worked really well together as a team, Norvell said.

“We got to know each other really well and we really supported each other,” she said.

That support shone through during the presentation, Frank said. After they all did their speeches, there was a six-minute period where the judges asked questions about the project. It was hard to do for a lot of the kids, but if one student didn’t know the whole thing, another would jump in and help answer the question, he added.

Even if they hadn’t been picked for nationals, they were planning to make it a policy for Franklin Phonetic School anyway, said Kingston, adding that they tried to do it a couple of years ago for the school lunch program too.

“We wanted to commit to something,” she said. “That’s something we wanted to achieve for ourselves.”

Project Citizen projects have had far-reaching impacts in the past, said teacher Kelly Hawley, who related that the national Safe Haven Laws and the anti-bullying laws on Arizona statutes were all done by students taking part in Project Citizen.

“Project Citizen is something that is very powerful and these kids can see how an idea can blossom and expand into a full law,” she said. “Something that they thought about in one little moment and talked to their friends about, can all of a sudden be on our law books and say this was done by them.”

Becky Watson, Watson’s mother and a teacher at Franklin Phonetic School, said she had no idea of the project’s scope because she’d only seen one piece of it that her daughter would bring home. She was amazed at the depth of the research and how they tried to get all the details and the whole presentation was exciting to see, Watson said.

Come the fall, the students will educate the parents, teachers and their fellow students on how to carry a backpack correctly, what should and shouldn’t go into a backpack and on National Backpack Day on Sept. 20, they’ll do a backpack awareness workshop educating more, Goeke said. There, they’ll do a backpack check-in and see if it’s meeting the weight requirement, she said, bringing up the policy of no backpack exceeding 12 percent of the wearer’s body weight.

Going to nationals for Project Citizen isn’t the only achievement for one of the students as Frank is in Math League and at the state competition, he placed in the top 10 out of 100 sixth-graders in the state of Arizona, qualifying for the national competition in Houston at Texas A&M University, Hawley said, calling it an honor.

“This kid’s smart. I’m not exactly sure how much I’ve taught him,” she said, stating that Watson and she have merely enhanced his skills. “He’s just innately very intelligent and has a lot of good instincts.”

Getting to nationals for Math League was his goal, said Frank, remarking that the competitions are fun for him because he gets to do math for four hours.

Frank said he got into Math League because he’s good at math and it comes easily for him.

“I like doing it competitively because I like math,” he said.