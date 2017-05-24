Prescott Valley in Brief

Prescott Valley Days parade winners listed

Winners in the Prescott Valley Days parade May 13 include:

Civic/Non-Profit - First place: The Bullpen, Second place: Yavapai Humane Society; Church - First place: Christ’s Church of Prescott Valley, Second place: Junction Christian Church; Youth - First place: Desert Neighborhood Girl Scout Troop, Second place: Granville Elementary School; Marching - First place: Azteca Market/Pepe’s Painting Dancing Horses, Second place: Fusion of Movement; Commercial Business - First place: Taylor Waste, Second place: Cowboy Critter Control; Classic Cars - First Place: 1987 Little Red Vette, Second place: 1951 Studebaker Classic Cruiser.

Town services closed for Memorial Day

Memorial Day is Monday, May 29. All town services will be closed.

Have coffee with a cop

The Prescott Valley Police Department invites the public to attend the May Coffee with a Cop from 8:30 to 10 a.m. on Wednesday, May 24, at Tommy’s Country Café, 8930 East Valley Road. Tommy’s will provide free coffee.

The program presents an opportunity for community members to interact with and learn more about the Police Department’s work in the community.

Pool opens

Pool season begins, with Mountain Valley Splash, 8600 E. Nace Lane, opening Saturday, May 27, and staying open through July 30.



Open Swim is from 1 to 4:30 p.m. all week long, with Family nights from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Fees are $3 for youth 17 and under, seniors and aerobics and $4 for adults. Season Passes are $320 for a family of five and $45 for 17 visits of aerobics.

Call 928-775-3165.

Meetings in D-H this week

There are five meetings taking place in Dewey-Humboldt this week:

Computer Classes from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 24 and 31, at the Dewey-Humboldt Town Library.

A Men’s AA Meeting from 7 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 25, at the Kate Garber Activity Center.

The Fans of Cultdom-Friends of the Library are meeting from 1 to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 27, at the Dewey-Humboldt Library.

Movies For Grownups from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 30.

A Special Town Council Meeting from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, May 23, in the Town Hall Council Chambers.

Movies Under the Stars

Join the Prescott Valley Arts and Culture Commission as they present Movies Under the Stars, a free series of G and PG rated films.

This week is “Sing,” from the creators of “Despicable Me,” from 7:45 to 9:45 p.m. on Friday, May 26.

“Sing” stars Matthew McCanaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Seth MacFarlane, Tori Kelly, John C. Reilly, Taron Egerton and Scarlett Johansson.

Get introduced to genealogy

Prescott Valley Public Library is offering a free Introduction to Genealogy Class from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 24, in the PC Lab. Registration is required, call 928-759-6196.

Professional Writers meet today

The Professional Writers of Prescott are meeting from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 24, in the Prescott Valley Public Library Crystal Room. The meeting is open to the public.

HUSD offers summer food service program

Humboldt Unified School District will open four sites over the summer to offer free breakfast and lunch to children 18 and younger regardless of income. For adults, breakfast is $2 and lunch is $3.

No paperwork or reservations are required.

For more information, call 928-759-5014.