Prescott Valley Library’s First Teen Film Festival

When thinking about the Prescott Valley Public Library’s upcoming summer reading program and other programs that could be put on, it spontaneously hit her to organize the library’s first ever Teen Short Film Festival, said librarian Coleen Bornschlegel.

“I was thinking outside of what we’ve already done,” she said. “I’m new to do the teen department, I figured why not?”

Though it’s been a little more work in organizing it as it’s the first time the library has ever done something like this, there really haven’t been any problems, Bornschlegel said.

While short films are usually 90 minutes or less, the parameters for the films submitted to the festival are a little stricter, said Teen Librarian Shelbie Marks. The films have a minimum of three minutes and a maximum of 10 minutes, she said, noting it’s still a fairly significant amount of time when you’re making a movie.

It’s a very unique opportunity for a lot of students as well as a nice summer activity, Marks said, commenting that they can work in the digital media lab which will be open all summer long.

“That doesn’t require a library card or anything. They can just come. We’ll have open lab times, they can use our equipment, our editing software, the green screen, all that. Anything they might want to use,” she said. “They’re welcome to film outside on their own.”

The films can be any creative medium, from stop motion and puppets to live action, but they have to be appropriate, Marks said, adding that the teens are more than welcome to work on a film together.

Something like a film festival gets the teens to be creative and allows them to showcase that creativity in public, she said, commenting that there will be a public viewing so they can show the community what they’ve worked really hard on. There will be three cash prizes in three different categories, Marks said.

The festival is open to all teens ages 12-18 across Yavapai County and they don’t have to be a library patron or even have a library card, Marks said.

Submission deadline for the films is Friday, July 14, so there is time to view them and make sure they’re good to go, she said.

For more information or to register, contact Bornschlegel at 928-759-6189.