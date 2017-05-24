Prescott Valley Police Report

  • Originally Published: May 24, 2017 5:58 a.m.

    • Following is a listing of daily activity for the Prescott Valley Police Department, May 15-21 (for more, visit PVTrib. com:

    Burglary, delayed – 4400 block of North Ranger Road

    Criminal Damage, delayed – 2800 block of North Valley View Drive

    Accident, injury – 3700 block of North Robert Road

    Accident, injury – Level 2 – 7300 block of North Viewpoint Drive

    Accident, no injuries – 6500 block of North Viewpoint Drive

    Accident, injury – 5600 block of North Glassford Hill Road

    Criminal Damage, delayed – 3700 block of North Windsong Drive

    Theft, delayed – 7600 block of East Civic Circle

    Theft, delayed – 7600 block of East Civic Circle

    Burglary, delayed – 7300 block of North Summer Walk Way

    Criminal Damage, delayed – 8300 block of East Nace Lane

    Theft, delayed – 7600 block of East Civic Circle

    Fraud – 7600 block of East Civic Circle

    Criminal Damage, delayed – 7300 block of East Horseshoe Lane

    Accident, no injuries – blocking 3000 block of North Windsong Drive

    Assault, delayed – 2300 block of East Granite View Drive

