Prescott Valley Police Report

Following is a listing of daily activity for the Prescott Valley Police Department, May 15-21 (for more, visit PVTrib. com:
Burglary, delayed – 4400 block of North Ranger Road
Criminal Damage, delayed – 2800 block of North Valley View Drive
Accident, injury – 3700 block of North Robert Road
Accident, injury – Level 2 – 7300 block of North Viewpoint Drive
Accident, no injuries – 6500 block of North Viewpoint Drive
Accident, injury – 5600 block of North Glassford Hill Road
Criminal Damage, delayed – 3700 block of North Windsong Drive
Theft, delayed – 7600 block of East Civic Circle
Burglary, delayed – 7300 block of North Summer Walk Way
Criminal Damage, delayed – 8300 block of East Nace Lane
Theft, delayed – 7600 block of East Civic Circle
Fraud – 7600 block of East Civic Circle
Criminal Damage, delayed – 7300 block of East Horseshoe Lane
Accident, no injuries – blocking 3000 block of North Windsong Drive
Assault, delayed – 2300 block of East Granite View Drive
