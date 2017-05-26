Column: A lack of willpower haunts my increasing need to change

It’s been six weeks since I used this column as a platform to admit my continuing battle with weight issues and the daily struggles I experience trying to fix it before it’s too late.

I’ve listed steps to beginning a healthier lifestyle and reported my progress, but perhaps one of the biggest factors to weight loss that I haven’t discussed is “willpower,” a strong, well-established root to the heart of my problem.

Having willpower, or a lack thereof, strikes at the very essence of my problem, especially my addiction to food. I’ve often thought about my lack of willpower and blamed it on other factors. “That pizza is already in the house,” or, “Those burgers are all we have to eat.”

In reality, I only have myself to blame. A look-in-the-mirror moment, if you will. And having a lack of willpower is a foreign entity to me due to the obsessive compulsive tendencies embedded within my personality.

For example, I keep the shirts hanging in my closet exactly one inch a part. I even measure my furniture so that when I place it in a new room, it’s balanced. I can’t even relax in the living room until it’s completely spotless.

Crazy, right? So for me, a lack of willpower isn’t a lack of discipline. I’m a neat freak, a perfectionist in most aspects of my life.

But when it comes to food, sometimes, I don’t even know I’m eating terrible. Seriously, I’ll head to the grocery store for a salad and a Gatorade and come home with both items in addition to a bag of chips, cookies, soda or some type of ice cream before I even realize it.

And cooking? Forget it. The only thing I can do well is a peanut butter and jelly sandwich, and I manage to find the essentials to making a bowl of cereal. You know, like a spoon, milk … and the cereal.

If I’m at home with the kids and my wife is out of town on business, I make whatever’s easiest. If that means popping three hot dogs in the microwave, then so be it.

Don’t laugh, because my gourmet-cook of a mother is probably embarrassed right now that she was unable to teach me this essential skill set of being able to cook for myself.

So does lacking the skills to cook for myself equal my weight problem? Not entirely. Maybe the underlying issue here is laziness? I’ve never considered myself a “lazy” person, except when it comes to food. And that’s what I need to change.

