IRS phone scam real problem in Prescott, Prescott Valley

Both Prescott and Prescott Valley residents have been receiving scam phone calls from suspects claiming to be Internal Revenue Service agents and that they will be arrested if they don’t send money immediately to satisfy their tax bill.

On Friday, May 26, alone, about 30 residents called the Prescott Police Department about receiving such calls, Prescott PD Deputy Chief Amy Bonney said.

“Our community needs to know they should not speak to the person, nor respond by providing personal information, bank information, or purchase gift cards as payment,” Bonney said.

Prescott Valley PD put out a similar warning earlier in the week.

“The IRS never makes this kind of phone call,” said PV Police spokesperson Jerry Ferguson, and they never leave messages that make that kind of threat, either.

Ferguson suggested that people who receive a fraudulent call from a fake IRS agent notify the police by filing an online crime report at the town’s website, pvaz.net.

“Never give any personal information over the telephone to unknown people,” Ferguson said. “You may not be able to prevent scam calls, but you can prevent becoming a victim to them.”