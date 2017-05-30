Mountain Valley Splash opens in Prescott Valley

Children and adults alike decided to head to Mountain Valley Splash's opening on Saturday, May 27.

Photo by Jason Wheeler.

By The Daily Courier

  • Originally Published: May 30, 2017 6 a.m.

    • photo

    Mountain Valley Splash's water slide opened along with the pool on Saturday, May 27. The pool will remain open through Monday, July 31.

    Mountain Valley Splash opened on Saturday, May 27, and will remain open through Monday, July 31.

    Mountain Valley Splash is at 8600 E. Nace Lane in Prescott Valley.

    Open Swim is from 1 to 4:30 p.m. all week long, with Family nights from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Fees are $3 for youth 17 and younger, seniors and aerobics and $4 for adults. Season Passes are $320 for a family of five and $45 for 17 visits of aerobics.

    For information, call 928-775-3165.

