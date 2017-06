Kimberly Sue Barros, born May 13, 1965, in Phoenix, Ariz., died May 22, 2017, in Prescott Valley, Ariz. Services will be on June 3, 2017, at 2:00 p.m., at Ruffner-Wakelin Bradshaw Chapel, in Prescott Valley, Ariz. Arrangements by Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes.