Outdoor Sports: Free Fishing Day at Goldwater Lake this Saturday

Goldwater Lake in Prescott represents one of seven Arizona sites that will play host to the Arizona Game and Fish Department’s annual Free Fishing Day this Saturday.

From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, you can fish Arizona public waters for free in celebration of National Fishing and Boating Week, which runs from June 3-11. No fishing licenses are required.

Arizona Game and Fish’s Nick Walter said Free Fishing Day comes on the heels of the department stocking an extra quarter-million bass, trout and sunfish statewide through June.

Bag limits and other fishing regulations are in full effect and must be observed on free fishing days, Walter added.

Children younger than 10 years old can fish for free all year long in Arizona, so this special fishing license exemption day means that older children and parents get a free pass for the day, Walter said.

Game and Fish will also sponsor some free fishing day clinics/events to give people the opportunity to try out the fun, family-oriented pastime, Walter added. Loaner fishing rods, bait and instruction are provided for free at most venues. Bait is provided and loaner rods are available for fishing events.

What follows is a list of state waters participating in Free Fishing Day on the next two Saturdays.

SATURDAY, JUNE 3

• Lake Pleasant Regional Park: 7-10 a.m. There is a $6 vehicle park entrance fee.

• Woodland Lake, Pinetop: 8 a.m.-noon.

• Goldwater Lake, Prescott: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. As part of National Free Fishing Day, Game and Fish is planning this First Fish Family Fishing Event. For more information, call Game and Fish’s Kingman Office at 928-692-7700 or the Sport Fishing Education Program at 623-236-7240. Use the hashtag #FirstFishPrescott on Twitter.

• Dead Horse Ranch State Park lagoons, 675 Dead Horse Ranch Road, Cottonwood: 8 a.m.-noon. Catfish will be stocked prior to this Verde Valley Fishing Fun Day. For more information, call the park at 928-634-5283.

• Fishing for Smiles at Dunton Ranch Pond, off Fort Rock exit on I-40: 7 a.m.-noon.

• Garret Tank near Seligman: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

• Kaibab Lake near Williams: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

SATURDAY, JUNE 10

• Yuma West Wetlands Park: City of Yuma Family Fish Fiesta, 7-10 a.m.

• Patterson Ponds, St. Johns: 8 a.m.-noon.